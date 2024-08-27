Kiernan Shipka's Thanksgiving breakup movie, Sweethearts, hard launches release date Sweethearts also stars Nico Hiraga, Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, Christine Taylor, and more

Kiernan Shipka showed up in two very different, very major movies this year, but there’s a fair chance you may have missed her in both. Spoiler alert for the first 15 minutes of Twisters, but by the time you may have processed that the bubbly, blonde weather enthusiast was Shipka, she was probably long gone. In Longlegs, the actor played a character so far removed from Sally Draper and Sabrina the teenage witch that you may not have recognized her at all.

There’s no mistaking the Totally Killer actor in HBO’s new first-look photos for Sweethearts, however. Shipka leads the Max original comedy opposite Nico Hiraga, who previously starred in Booksmart, Rosaline, and most recently, Love In Taipei. They’re joined by Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World Dominion), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Ava Demary (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives Of College Girls), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), and Christine Taylor (Search Party).

The logline for Sweethearts reads as follows: “Two college freshmen make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break, leading them on a chaotic night out in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.” (The A.V. Club had some internal debate about whether a Thanksgiving breakup was referred to as a “turkey chop,” “turkey drop,” “turkey dump,” or whether it didn’t have a special name at all. Feel free to sound off and attempt to settle this urgent matter in the comments.)

Dollface creator Jordan Weiss is on board to direct Sweethearts in her feature-length debut. She also co-wrote the script along with Dan Brier. Sweethearts premieres Thursday, November 28—Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some first-look images, courtesy of Max, below: