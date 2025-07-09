And just like that… HBO Max is officially back

The app formerly known as Max and previously formerly known as HBO Max will henceforward be… HBO Max. Again. If you’re confused by all of this flip-flopping, you’re not alone. This is indeed the change the company announced would be coming back in May. They’re not changing it back again—the re-appending of “HBO” is just official, as of today. Still, you’d be forgiven for misremembering which iteration of the ever-changing title we’re supposed to be on at this point.

The ridiculousness of this whole endeavor is best captured by a USA Today article published this morning titled “Max is HBO Max again. What will change for me?” The answer? Pretty much nothing. Your profile and all your recently watched shows will still be there. The ladies from The Gilded Age will still be in their big hats. You’ll still be able to watch them from the exact same app—just now with a slightly longer name. (Users had to download a whole new app during the last switch.) You’ll still have to pay $16.99 per month for the standard plan, although that’s pretty much always subject to change.

For now, though, feel free to pour yourself a glass of wine and settle in to watch And Just Like That…, The White Lotus, or any of your old reliables on the once and future HBO streaming service. Don’t get too comfortable, though. Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO’s parent company, may soon be following suit and changing its own name as it splits into two separately traded entities. Who knows what will happen then. In the meantime, though, meet the new HBO Max, which is pretty much the same as the old HBO Max.