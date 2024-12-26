SZA splits with manager after messy Lana rollout SZA said in an Instagram comment that Terrence "Punch" Henderson "stepped away abruptly."

Following the release of Lana, the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS, SZA has parted ways with her longtime manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson. The singer has worked with Henderson since 2011, and he is the co-president of her label Top Dawg Entertainment. According to SZA’s Instagram comments confirming the split, it was Henderson’s choice to stop managing the artist.

The rollout for Lana was lightly chaotic, delayed hours from its promised release because SZA claimed she was still working on the mixes. She later posted on Twitter/X that she would be “Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas.” After the new music hit streaming, she thanked her team, “Especially everyone that’s LIVED in the studio [with] me recently .. punch included.” She added that she was “secretly begging” Henderson to release even more music, and posted a screenshot of messages where he advised her to let Lana “breathe for a week at least.” Nevertheless, she said Henderson was being “kind” and would let her “purge it all,” presumably meaning additional tracks she has in the vault.

However, when a fan on Instagram inquired about more new music, SZA responded, “those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior. Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second .. they’ll be loaded” (via NME). Elsewhere she added, “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best whatever his choices may be.” In another comment, she wrote, “And to be clear I love punch deeply ! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf . Sometimes [people] grow apart and that’s okay.”

For his part, Henderson has “I manage SZA” as part of his Twitter/X bio. “SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much,” he posted in the early hours of Thursday morning. He added elsewhere that “nothing real can be threatened” and went on to ask fans about their favorite songs from Lana.