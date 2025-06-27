Kendrick Lamar and SZA break touring record previously held by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

“I just wanna see you win,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA sing together on “Luther,” the third track off Lamar’s most recent album, GNX. Since that song came out, they’ve done just that time and time again. “Luther” spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, for one. Lamar also unconditionally won his war of words with Drake, earning a whopping five Grammys for his diss track, “Not Like Us.” He went on to perform it in front of 133.5 million people during his Super Bowl halftime show—the most watched championship game performance in history. SZA was also on stage for that victory lap, and brought home her own statue at the 2025 Grammys for “Saturn.”

This week, the friends and collaborators scored another major win. Billboard reports that their Grand National Tour, which kicked off its North American leg in Minneapolis in April, is now officially the highest grossing co-headline tour of all time (at least among reported tours). The run has grossed $256.4 million and sold 1.1 million tickets over 23 shows, according to the outlet. That’s only $3 million more than Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour grossed in 2018, meaning Lamar and SZA clinched the record by a mere 1% margin. Beyoncé and Jay-Z still top the list for most tickets sold with 2.2 million, but Billboard suggests that Lamar and SZA could overtake them in that field as well by the time this tour wraps.

As of this writing, the Grand National Tour and the On the Run II Tour are the only co-headline tours to cross the $200 million threshold, with only four more (including Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first On the Run Tour in 2014) making over $100 million. Other artists in that category include Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe (2022), and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw twice (2006-07 and 2017-18). You can check out the full list here.

Today, Lamar also announced additional solo tour dates in Latin America, where he’ll be supported by Argentine duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso. Lamar and SZA will head out on a new leg of the tour in Europe and the U.K. starting July 2, before Lamar heads to Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile in September and October. He’s also set to perform two shows in Australia in December. You can check out the full tour schedule on Lamar and SZA’s website.