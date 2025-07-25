Tame Impala brings us on a visual odyssey for new single "End Of Summer"

Tame Impala has returned. On Friday, Kevin Parker’s beloved psychedelic rock project dropped a new acid house-inspired single “End Of Summer,” the first new Tame Impala music in years. “A new era begins. This is the first thing I want you guys to hear. I give you End Of Summer. As is tradition, go and find your favourite sound system,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “The video was shot in a place even dustier than my drum sounds. Hope you like it. Off we goooooo.”

The accompanying video is a nine-minute, split-screen visual odyssey directed by Julian Klincewicz. It sees Parker hopping a train, stealing a motorcycle, traversing various vistas offset by trippy, pulsing color. “I know I can seem uncaring in moments like these/I just hope it’s enough to say my words don’t come with ease,” he sings. “And I’m sure that you won’t believe but you’ll be on my mind/I waited till the end of summer and I ran out of time.”

Thankfully, Tame Impala didn’t wait until the end of summer to release the track, because this year has been distinctly lacking in a song of the summer. (At least in the Northern Hemisphere—it’s winter in Parker’s native Australia.) The tune comes as Parker has been teasing a new album, which will be Tame Impala’s first since 2020’s The Slow Rush. (The Slow Rush B-Sides And Remixes EP was released in 2022.) “End Of Summer” is also Tame Impala’s first release with Sony Music’s Columbia Records. Last year, Parker struck a deal to sell all of his past and future catalog to Sony Music, joining artists including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Pink Floyd in doing so.

The Sony deal includes all of Parker’s work, including Tame Impala and beyond. He’s been far from idle since releasing The Slow Rush, working as a co-producer and co-writer on Dua Lipa’s 2024 album Radical Optimism and collaborating with artists including Diana Ross, Thundercat, and Justice. Tame Impala’s feature on Justice’s track “Neverender” earned Parker his first Grammy Award at the 2025 Grammys.