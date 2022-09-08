If ABC has turned its back on Taran Killam and the tragically gone-too-soon sitcom Single Parents, he’ll take his talents somewhere they’re appreciated: the National Football League, apparently. The Saturday Night Live alum has been tapped to host the league’s first-ever comedy show, titled The NFL Pile On Presented By Carnival Cruise Line. (Yep.)

The half-hour comedy will air on Wednesdays to prime the Prime Video audience for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage. “Each week, The NFL Pile On will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas will be fair game,” reads a press release. “And, with full access to the NFL Films library of content, The Pile On will also ensure that no epic fumble or comedic moment throughout the season-long NFL campaign goes unnoticed.”

Killam will be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and a rotating panel of special guests to “recap the funniest, most conversation-provoking NFL-focused clips from the previous week.” In a promo for the show, the avowed LA Rams fan stands in front of a TV green screen a lá The Soup or Tosh.0. He also makes some jokes at the expense of Prime overlord Jeffrey Bezos. (Sidebar: is that how you pronounce “Bezos”? Bo Burnham’s catchy jingle has been steering this writer wrong.)

Advertisement

“I am so excited and grateful to help launch a show about two things I love: football and comedy,” Killam said in a statement. “The fact that we are supported by the NFL and Prime Video means we can provide exclusive, all-access content to Prime members and NFL fans alike… and also that I get all The Boys spoilers I can handle.” Just remember to wear your helmet, man.