Taylor Swift’s Evermore is apparently one of the best-selling vinyl records of all time, a fact that seems slightly less impressive when you note that nobody thought to track that kind of information until after CDs were introduced, but that gives her a certain level of prestige in the record store community—so much so that the people in charge of Record Store Day have named Swift their first Global Ambassador.

This year is the 15th anniversary of the annual event in which record stores gather up exclusives and promotional deals to convince people to buy from them rather than whichever more relevant technology they’re competing with (15 years ago it was still iTunes, now it’s 10-second clips on TikTok). It’s also worth pointing out that Taylor Swift is also hugely popular on streaming, though.

We don’t know exactly what being a Global Ambassador for Record Store Day entails, but it probably involves Taylor Swift just… you know, existing and allowing her name to be attached to Record Store Day materials. The tweet from RSD announcing this news mentioned her wearing a sash, but that might just be a joke. We hope not, for Swift’s sake, but we don’t know. Some kind of special Taylor Swift-related release seems pretty likely, at the very least.