Taylor Swift issued a “thank you” message to her fans/small army of mobilized and devoted followers, thanking them for helping her to smash Spotify into tiny little pieces yet again today.

Specifically, the music-streaming service announced tonight that Swift’s new album Midnights has successfully blown away the previous records for “most streams of an album in a single day”—and it didn’t have to even wait a full 24 hours to pull it off. Spotify didn’t release specific numbers for Midnights and its one-day performance, but we do know who Swift unseated to score the honor: Bad Bunny, whose Un Verano Sin Ti posted its own record , with 18 3 million day-one streams, back in September of 2021.

(Meanwhile, Swift has only herself to compete with when only looking at day-one streams by female artists: Per Guinness, Midnights broke the record Swift set in that category last year with Red (Taylor’s Version), which, in turn, broke the record she’d set with folklore back in 2020. Guinness says Red scored 90.8 million streams during its first 24 hours on Spotify back in 2021, which means Midnights has blown way past that number today.)

Swift expressed her joy at the news by using 7 different sentence-ending punctuation marks in just two sentences, writing on Twitter tonight, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Meanwhile, the armies of Midnights continue to deploy; Swift followed up the album’s initial release late last night with a 3 a.m. edition that arrived even later; she followed that with the release of the video for “Anti-Hero” this morning, with many more to come in the following days. Truly, it’s (Taylor’s Version), and we’re just living in it.

