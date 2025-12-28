Great Job, Internet!: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are adorable in the Criterion Closet
The married couple, who recently starred together in A Man On The Inside, are painfully cute as they swap stories and pick films.
Criterion’s long-running Criterion Closet series of online shorts get a lot of their cineaste mileage out of seeing the people who make movies be dropped into the role of starry-eyed fans, selecting their favorites while standing in the film curation company’s cramped little alcove o’ films. Sometimes, the videos can be a window into the mind of an actor or creator you might not have pegged as a hardcore cinephile—but sometimes they’re just plain cute, as with a just-released installment in which married couple Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are about as adorable as humanly possible while making their picks.