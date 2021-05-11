Ewan McGregor and one of his lightsaber students Photo : Lucy Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Stunt coordinator and performer Nick Gillard has had a pretty exciting career, nabbing credits on such iconic films as Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Aliens, and the Star Wars prequel films. But despite the years of hard work he spent training the cast of George Lucas’ second trilogy, Ewan McGregor is out here telling Jimmy Kimmel that none other than Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher taught young Obi-Wan how to lightsaber. Sorry, Nick, maybe wake us when you wrote “Wonderwall.”

Advertisement

Appearing via force projection video chat to promote his upcoming Netflix series Halston and the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show, Ewan McGregor gave a rundown of his first impromptu lightsaber training at Noel Gallagher’s 30th birthday party back in the 90s. Less of a lesson and more of a “battle in the garden,” McGregor recalls a lightsaber duel breaking out but doesn’t remember who won, which probably means Noel did.

“Well, it was Noel Gallagher’s 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London,” said McGregor. “And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning. But I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden.”

When prodded by Kimmel for the results of the fight, McGregor said, “I would be surprised if either of us could remember that.”

If this is the first you’re hearing of Noel’s time as Ewan’s Jedi master, it stems from a long-running rumor that Gallagher addressed in an interview with StarWars.com in 2018. And, unlike McGregor’s diplomatic “I don’t remember who won,” Noel gives us the goods.

StarWars.com: Which brings me on to something quite important, because many people out there believe that Yoda and maybe Qui-Gon Jinn trained a certain Obi-Wan Kenobi, but I’ve heard rumors that it was actually you… Noel Gallagher: [Laughs] You’ve heard that story then? SW: I have indeed. Or I should say at least Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan… NG: So there was a party round at my house in the ‘90s and Ewan came, and he’d just got the part for Star Wars, and I was like, “No way!” I happened to have two lightsabers in the house, so I said, “Right then, in the back garden and show us your skills.” SW: So was that might have been his first lightsaber fight? NG: And his last, he was schooled!

Obviously, this is not to take away from the work of Nick Gillard, who delivered on some of the best action sequences in all of Star Wars. (This also wouldn’t be the first time someone else got the credit for a lightsaber fight.) But it’s just kind of a better story with Noel as the trainer. Then again, every lesson is better when a Gallagher is involved. For example, remember the time Paul McCartney taught Noel’s brother Liam about margaritas? In 2017, Liam told NME:

I’ve met [McCartney] a few times he’s been absolutely a dream. The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, “Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down.” I sit down and he goes, “Do you like margaritas?” I said, “Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night.” He said, “They’re fuckin’ drinks, you stupid prick.” I thought he was offering me a pizza.

See? Everything’s better with a Gallagher.