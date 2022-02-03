A new group of teens will get to spend their days hanging out down the street, doing the same old things they did last week— but this time in the ‘90s. While some things may be different in Netflix’s That ‘70s Show spin-off That ‘90s Show, there will likely still be lots of sitting around, smoking weed, and listening to records.

Advertisement

That ‘90s Show follows a group of six teenage friends back in Point Place, Wisconsin. The year’s 1995 and Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer. While there, she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Callie Haverda is set to play Leia, with Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos playing the new cast of teen characters.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are both set to reprise their That ’70s Show roles as Red and Kitty Forman. According to Deadline, That ’90s Show may see the return of the original series cast members, including Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. The four are currently in negotiations for recurring roles.

The official descriptions of the characters read:

Haverda’s Leia Forman is “smart like her mom, snarky like her dad. Leia is craving adventure, she’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

Aufderheide plays Gwen. “ Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.”

Coronel plays Jay. “He is charming and flirty—at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.”

Advertisement

Donovan plays Nate. “The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen, Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.”

Doi plays Ozzie. “Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.”

Advertisement

Morelos plays Nikki who is “focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.”

That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner for That ‘90s Show. Co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner return with their daughter Lindsay Turner to also oversee the multi-cam comedy.