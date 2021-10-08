When That ‘70s Show aired in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, it made millennials fantasize about the “simpler times” of the decade, with “reefer,” bell bottoms, and dad rock being just “rock.” Now that kids these days like to wax poetic about the ‘90s (even those who weren’t even born in the decade), Netflix decided it’s time to give a new generation That ‘90s Show, a spin-off of the hit Fox series.



This time, the show will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (you can take a guess who named her), and it’s set in 1995. Leia goes to Wisconsin for the summer to stay with her grandparents Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are reprising their roles), “where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.” After all, who’s Red without a teen to threaten putting his foot in their ass?

By that time, Kelso and Jackie probably have a kid (or multiple kids) of their own, so Leia could be hanging out with a Kelso 2.0. It’ll also give Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis a chance to play the fan-favorite couple for the first time since their marriage.



Fans could use an update on what Fez is up to, too... and Netflix can avoid bringing Danny Masterson back by saying Hyde left Point Place—which would be a fairly accurate take for the character, too.

Netflix has yet to share who’ll play Leia. There’s also no confirmation yet on whether Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will return for the spin-off, either. But at least fans of the original series can relax knowing it’s in good hands. Gregg Mettler, who was a producer on That ‘70s Show, will be the showrunner for That ‘90s Show, and the series will be written and executive produced by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, (both of whom created the original series) and Lindsey Turner. Smith and Rupp will also be executive producers.

This is the second That ‘70s Show spin- off series. The first one was in 2002 with That ‘80s Show, with Glenn Howerton playing the main character, Corey, who’s Eric’s first cousin. It only lasted one season.