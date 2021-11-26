As the holiday season rapidly approaches, so, too, does the most overwhelming urge of all: Filling out your (and others’) catalog of games, gaming supplies, and other gaming ephemera, via the holy communion of commerce.

Tragically, studies show that there are even more games out there in 2021 than there were this time in 2020—and all indications suggest that the trend is only likely to continue. Luckily, The A.V. Club’s Gaming Gift Guide is here to help you sort the digital wheat from the virtual chaff, ensuring that, whatever 2021 gaming products you plonk down in front of the grateful consumers in your life, they’ll be happy with the bounty.

So, please, dear user: Enjoy this cornucopia of ludonarrative delights, covering some of the best (and most purchasable!) offerings in games in 2021.