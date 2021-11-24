Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia reissues

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia reissues

It’s almost shocking that Kid A and Amnesia came out 21 years ago, and yet, here we are, with Radiohead announcing a new, triple-album release celebrating both the landmark recordings. Kid A Mnesia is available in multiple formats, including CD and LP, and features both of the original records plus a third disc, Kid Amnesiac, which is made up of newly unearthed material from the sessions for the two records.

For Radiohead fans who really feel like going the extra mile, frontman Thom Yorke is also teaming up with the band’s longtime artist, Stanley Donwood, to release two art books cataloging the visual works and collaborations between the two around these releases. The Kid A Mnesia art book is a 300-page look at the pair’s work and process, while Fear Stalks The Land! is a black and white paperback filled with Yorke and Donwood’s notes, sketches, and lyrics.