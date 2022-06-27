The seasonal sci-fi favorite Independence Day, the award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and the recent theatrical release The Bob’s Burgers Movie are just three of the many notable movies premiering on the Hulu streaming service in July. There’s also the fantasy-action-comedy The Princess (pictured), an original Hulu film starring Joey King, along with a couple of cult favorite action films, an underrated animation title and several other “worth a watch” movies to heat things up in the heart of summer.
The Princess (2022) (Available July 1)
The Princess is an original Hulu fantasy-action-comedy starring Joey King, who received critical acclaim for her performance as Gypsy Blanchard on the Hulu crime drama series The Act. In The Princess, King plays a feisty princess who isn’t too jazzed about marrying a sociopathic social climber whose only interest is taking her father’s throne. Fans mourning the loss of AMC’s Preacher will be thrilled to see Dominic Cooper back in action onscreen as well.
127 Hours (2010) (Available July 1)
The acclaimed biographical survival film 127 Hours was directed by Danny Boyle and is based on the 2004 novel Between A Rock And A Hard Place. James Franco plays Aron Ralston, an avid mountaineer who becomes stuck in a crevice in Bluejohn Canyon in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park. Ralston literally leaves a part of himself behind when he realizes he has to do something extreme to survive. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor.
Big Trouble in Little China (1986) (Available July 1)
Big Trouble In Little China isn’t the best film starring Kurt Russell that is directed by John Carpenter, but The Thing and Escape From New York aren’t on the July Hulu schedule, so we’ll get our fix where we can. In Big Trouble In Little China, Russell plays Jack Burton, a man who helps rescue his friend’s fiancée from bandits in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The cult film also features a fun performance from Kim Cattrall, long before she landed her career-defining role as Samantha on Sex And The City.
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) (Available July 1)
Rami Malek deservedly won an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen singer Freddie Mercury in this biopic that may or may not have been directed by Bryan Singer, who was fired and replaced in the middle of shooting. Despite a troubled production, Bohemian Rhapsody succeeds at introducing the enigmatic Mercury as well as Queen’s music to a new generation and showcases Malek’s chameleonlike acting abilities.
Independence Day (1996) (Available July 1)
Independence Day imagines a world in which Bill Pullman is the president of the United States, computer viruses can be uploaded to alien spacecraft with a Mac, and the world comes together as hostile aliens from outer space are hell-bent on destroying the Earth’s most prized buildings and monuments. As hammy and over-the-top as Pullman’s “we will not go quietly into the night” speech still is, it’s chilling to realize that it would probably take something akin to an alien invasion like the one in this energetic sci-fi favorite to unite our deeply divided country today.
Insidious (2011) (Available July 1)
How is Insidious, one of the scariest movies of this century, only rated PG-13? It goes to show you that what you imagine is hiding around the corner or in the shadows can be more terrifying than closeups of gore. In this supernatural thriller directed by James Wan, a couple seeks help from a psychic after their son falls into a coma and becomes a vessel for malevolent entities trying to enter our plane of existence. The movie starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey, and Lin Shaye spawned several sequels and prequels, but the 2011 original takes matters further into the Further.
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010) (Available July 1)
Legends Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole is an underrated animated gem that got lost in the mix of all the googly eyed Pixar flicks aimed squarely at young children that were released around the same time. Zack Snyder directed this magical CGI fantasy-adventure movie, which is based on the books by Kathryn Lasky about warring factions of owls. The impressive cast of voice actors includes Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Hugo Weaving, Ryan Kwanten, and Sam Neill.
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) (Available July 1)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein wasn’t a hit with fans or at the box office, unlike Bram Stoker’s Dracula, released two years earlier. But the former is deserving of a second life on Hulu. Kenneth Branagh directed this visually arresting ’90s incarnation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale, which stars Branagh as Victor Frankenstein, Robert De Niro as “The Creation,” and Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth Lavenza Frankenstein. The movie may not be the definitive version of Mary Shelley’s novel, but it’s still worth a look.
Urban Legend (1998) (Available July 1)
In the mood for a ’90s slasher film? While 1996’s Scream reinvented the slasher film for a generation who loved self-aware, meta horror, Urban Legend is one of the more enjoyable movies that capitalized on Scream’s successful formula. In Urban Legend, a hooded killer is dispatching college students in a manner based on urban legends. The clever whodunit stars a young Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, Loretta Devine, and cinema’s original Freddy Krueger, horror icon Robert Englund. The movie’s two sequels are also available this month on Hulu, but neither of them make the “must watch” cut.
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) (Available July 1)
Angela Bassett landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination—and should have won—for her electrifying performance as Tina Turner in this musical biopic that follows the star’s life from her start as a young Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her reinvention as Tina Turner and her comeback in the 1980s following a difficult divorce from her abusive husband, Ike. What’s Love Got To Do With It is still not available on Blu-ray in the United States, but you can at least stream it in HD on Hulu.
Working Girl (1988) (Available July 1)
Aspects of the ’80s rom-com Working Girl may seem laughably dated today—especially when Melanie Griffith’s Tess McGill character goes from Staten Island big hair to a “serious” business ’d0 but it’s still an enjoyable climbing-the-corporate-ladder fantasy. Tess is an ambitious secretary working in Manhattan who tries to take over for her boss (Sigourney Weaver) after the latter injures her leg in a ski accident. Harrison Ford plays the handsome businessman caught between the two ladies, while Joan Cusack shines as the extra New York hairdresser who gives Tess her more professional haircut.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022) (Available July 12)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie, based on the animated series Bob’s Burgers, just premiered in theaters in May and is now available to stream on Hulu. The plot follows Bob and his family after a sinkhole opens in front of their business and affects their ability to pay back a loan. The film is dedicated to character designer Dave Creek and matte painter Denise Fuller, both of whom passed away before the film’s theatrical release.
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011) (Available July 15)
This action-exploitation film directed by Jason Eisener is based on a faux trailer sandwiched between the two features in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse. The late Rutger Hauer stars as the titular hobo who reinvents himself as a vigilante after witnessing Hope Town’s out-of-control crime and ineffective police. Hobo With A Shotgun wins the prize for Most Outrageous and Unapologetic Exploitation Film this July on Hulu.
The Expendables (2010) (Available July 1)
If you’re itching to see a bunch of aging action-movie stars from various decades together onscreen, The Expendables has you covered. This testosterone-overload action flick is directed by Sylvester Stallone stars Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren (Stallone’s on-screen nemesis in Rocky IV), Randy Couture, Steve Austin, Eric Roberts, Mickey Rourke, Gary Daniels and Terry Crews. Stallone plays Barney Ross, the head of an elite group of mercenaries tasked with taking down a Latin American dictator. If you’re not exhausted after watching this movie, The Expendables 2 and 3 are also available on Hulu this month.
Milk (2008) (Available July 1)
It’s summer ... why so serious? Well, if you’re not interested in the typical summer popcorn fare, Hulu has the biopic Milk for you starring Sean Penn as gay rights activist and San Francisco politician Harvey Milk. Penn earned a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the slain gay icon, and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
