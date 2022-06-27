What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) (Available July 1)

Angela Bassett landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination — and should have won — for her electrifying performance as Tina Turner in this musical biopic that follows the star’s life from her start as a young Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her reinvention as Tina Turner and her comeback in the 1980s following a difficult divorce from her abusive husband, Ike. What’s Love Got To Do With It is still not available on Blu-ray in the United States, but you can at least stream it in HD on Hulu.