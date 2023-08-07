“I have come to suck … your blood!” Forgive us for the blatant stealing of a Simpsons joke, but that’s precisely what needs to be said before we wade into a discussion about the worst vampire movies ever made. At its best, the genre represents the tip-top of scary filmmaking, able to fold body horror, gorgeous effects, and disturbing sexual overtones into something that can terrify on multiple levels. These flicks, however, don’t do that. In anticipation of Last Voyage Of The Demeter (which we hope won’t be worthy of this list), The A.V. Club has unearthed the dregs of the nosferatu cinematic universe. From Queen Of The Damned to Blade: Trinity, there’s going to be a lot of sucking in the ensuing countdown—and only some of it will come from the blood-drinking nightmares depicted onscreen.