AMC offers proof of Interview With The Vampire life with BTS look at Lestat's rock career The third season of the series, dubbed The Vampire Lestat after Anne Rice's novel of the same name, will debut on AMC in 2026.

Interview With The Vampire fans must be hungry by now. (Or thirsty? Perhaps they’re one and the same if you’re a vampire.) While AMC has kept the party rolling with The Mayfair Witches and will again with the forthcoming The Talamasca this fall, they’re just not the same as Louis and Lestat. And although we can’t even say the wait is almost over, the network is at least keeping the undead alive with a smattering of new info at San Diego Comic-Con.

As confirmed at last year’s Comic-Con, the third season of Interview With The Vampire will be running with the title The Vampire Lestat, the book Anne Rice published in 1985 as a followup to her initial 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire. In addition to the behind-the-scenes look at Lestat’s career as a rock star, AMC confirmed the casting of Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius, and Damien Atkins as Magnus. Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman will also return for the new season.