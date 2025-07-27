AMC offers proof of Interview With The Vampire life with BTS look at Lestat's rock career

The third season of the series, dubbed The Vampire Lestat after Anne Rice's novel of the same name, will debut on AMC in 2026.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 26, 2025
All images courtesy of AMC
Interview With The Vampire fans must be hungry by now. (Or thirsty? Perhaps they’re one and the same if you’re a vampire.) While AMC has kept the party rolling with The Mayfair Witches and will again with the forthcoming The Talamasca this fall, they’re just not the same as Louis and Lestat. And although we can’t even say the wait is almost over, the network is at least keeping the undead alive with a smattering of new info at San Diego Comic-Con. 

As confirmed at last year’s Comic-Con, the third season of Interview With The Vampire will be running with the title The Vampire Lestat, the book Anne Rice published in 1985 as a followup to her initial 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire. In addition to the behind-the-scenes look at Lestat’s career as a rock star, AMC confirmed the casting of Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius, and Damien Atkins as Magnus. Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman will also return for the new season. 

“In season three, Lestat’s living a rock star life in its most hedonistic, authentic way,” Sam Reid says in the clip, which screened for fans in Ballroom 20 at Comic-Con. “This show is so crazy. Every season feels entirely different,” the actor continues, teasing the various new skills he had to pick up for the music-oriented season. Jacob Anderson interjects to say he listened to Reid rehearse for two years and, based on the little clip we hear of him singing, it sounds like it paid off. 

The Vampire Lestat hasn’t offered any kind of release date beyond 2026. You can check out one more new image from the season below.

Sam Reid in Interview With The Vampire season 3 The Vampire Lestat

