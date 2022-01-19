It was announced earlier this month that the 2022 Grammys would be postponed from its original date of January 31 due to the surge of the o micron variant of COVID . The Recording Academy has now picked a replacement date that seems like a safe enough bet: April 3. The ceremony will also be held in Las Vegas for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.



Advertisement

As reported by The LA Times, the news was revealed “in a message sent Tuesday to academy members.” The memo to academy members, sent by the CEO Harvey Mason Jr., reads:

We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.

This is the second time the Grammys have been postponed because of COVID. Last year, the ceremony was initially scheduled for January 31, but it was changed to March 14, a safer date since COVID vaccinations became more widely available.



This year, the Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST, and you can watch either on CBS or Paramount+. The ceremony features some exciting first-time nominees, including Olivia Rodrigo, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Saweetie, and Bo Burnham.

G/O Media may get a commission 72% Off Surfshark One Computer Privacy and Security Package Get that good internet

Try one of the fancier VPNs out there today for significantly less, and get added data leak alerts, antivirus software, and fast, no-logging VPN service. Buy for $48 at StackSocial

The list of nominees for the most coveted award of the night, Album Of The Year, is stacked, too. The list includes: Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste (who led the nominations with 11 under his belt this year), and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga as a duo.