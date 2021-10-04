Released in 1995, GoldenEye bore a heavy burden. It was first Bond film since 1989’s License To Kill, following the longest gap between series entries since its inception, as well as the first to not use elements from one of Fleming’s novels or stories. It also introduced an all-new Bond in the form of Pierce Brosnan (previously tapped to replace [Roger] Moore in the mid-’80s, but unable to sign on due to commitments to the TV series Remington Steele), as well as a new, female M (Judi Dench). Even more significantly, GoldenEye was the first Bond to be produced and released after the Cold War, a conflict that served as the backdrop for the series for 30-plus years.

GoldenEye’s fairly clever solution to the problem of the Cold War’s thawing was to reignite it, with a story of a rogue MI6 agent (Sean Bean) who fakes his own death, gains control of the titular satellite weapon from a facility in St. Petersburg, and plans an attack on London. So not only does GoldenEye amp up waning East/West tension, it explicitly brings England—previously an intermediary bagman between the U.S. and U.S.S.R.—into the center of the newly kindled conflict. GoldenEye didn’t so much suggest a new direction for the series (apart from product placement and licensing arrangements) as revisit old pleasures, setting its new, smirking, decidedly Moore-ish 007 against ex-communist criminal syndicates.