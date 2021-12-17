The Bachelor, “After The Final Rose” special

This is kind of an oddball choice, I admit, but given all the Bachelor Nation viewing I have done on the job this year, there is absolutely no Bachelor-related episode I have ever appreciated as much as Matt James’ “After The Final Rose” special. First, since Chris Harrison had been ousted, football star Emmanuel Acho stepped in, and took the opportunity to ask questions about race that The Bachelor had dodged for all of its 25 seasons. Sitting down with Matt James, the first Black bachelor, Acho opened up the conversation into what that actually meant for the franchise, what James had hoped to accomplish, and what particular pressures he had to deal with. At the time, James and his final pick Rachael Kirkconnell were estranged after her attendance at a college Antebellum Party had been revealed (they have since reunited). But as always in Bachelor Nation, there is one step forward, two steps back: Michelle Young, James’ runner-up, is currently wrapping up her own Bachelorette season, and selected the first final four consisting exclusively of men of color. But then who does the franchise pick for the next Bachelor candidate and host? The uninspiring Clayton Echard and Jesse Palmer, respectively, making this “After The Final Rose” seem like even more of an anomaly. [Gwen Ihnat]