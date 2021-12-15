Scene of the year: Licorice Pizza

Scene of the year: Downhill, Licorice Pizza

The best scene in Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy of California dreaming and hustling is really more of a series of scenes—a screwball collection of mishaps from a single wild day in the life of teenage entrepreneur Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and his older crush/employee, Alana (Alana Haim). The passage begins with an antagonistic encounter, as the two arrive to install a waterbed in the home of legendary Hollywood producer Jon Peters, played by Bradley Cooper in a pricelessly, casually hostile cameo. What follows is a self-made predicament that seesaws back and forth on the edge of danger: Gary and Alana vindictively flood Peters’ house, almost get caught by him on the way out, give him a tense lift down the road, and then destroy his prized, out-of-gas car while he’s fueling up… only to discover that their own vehicle is now bone dry, too, leaving them stranded at the scene of the crime. Taken together, these moments constitute a breathless microcosm of youth, depicting it as a rollercoaster of bad decisions and subsequent scrambles to escape the consequences. Is it unfair to call such an extended stretch of movie one scene? If so, let’s narrow it to the sublimely stressful climax, in which Alana rolls the stalled-out delivery van down and backwards through the Hollywood hills—an even more potent metaphor for the illusion of adolescent invincibility. [A.A. Dowd]

