The Afterparty successfully scratched the itch for an entertaining murder mystery caper after last year’s crime comedy Only Murders In The Building. Christopher Miller’s Apple TV+ series is an engrossing and amusing whodunit. It follows Detective Danner’s (Tiffany Haddish) investigation into douchey popstar Xavier’s (Dave Franco) death during a 15-year high school reunion party at his lavish, seaside mansion.



The show features a roster of comedy favorites, from Ilana Glazer to Sam Richardson to Ben Schwartz, who all play Xavier’s former classmates and current murder suspects. Each episode changes genres depending on who is narrating their point-of-view of the night. The first season finale will finally reveal who killed the star of the fictional Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Before the big reveal, The A.V. Club is trying to figure out who is most likely to kill among the fictional class of 2006. Naturally, spoilers abound if you’re not caught up with all the pre-finale episodes .