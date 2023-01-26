With a new Bachelor season comes a new racism scandal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Racism scandals are becoming a built-in part of any Bachelor season, and right out of season 27's gate , 24-year-old Greer Blitzer has issued an apology for defending Blackface in 2016.

“The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of growth. In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong comments on my social media accounts,” Greer wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday. “In particular, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”

Back in October, one Reddit user posted a thread featuring images of Blitzer sporting Trump/Pence stickers in 2016, along with screenshots of her defending another peer’s use of Blackface.

Advertisement

“The students involved didn’t even know what black face was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act,” Blitzer allegedly wrote on Twitter.

In another Tweet, she wrote: “This previous incident was dumb not racist? She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl.”

G/O Media may get a commission Rock on Sock Affairs Officially-licensed socks

Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records. Buy at Sock Affairs Advertisement

In her apology, the Houston native says the old tweets are not a reflection of her thoughts on the matter today.

“I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared these harmful opinions at all,” she says. “Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today.”

Advertisement

“I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I shared during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks,” she adds.

On Monday’s premiere episode of The Bachelor, Greer ended up earning the “First Impression” rose from Zach Shallcross, moving on to the next episode.