There are some nice shake-ups in this weekend’s box office charts, led by the very strong debut of anime tie-in/manga adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie. It opened in second place with $14.8 million, a little less than half of what The Batman made in its third week ($36 million, for a total of $300 million), but that’s a big-budget American superhero movie, not an imported anime feature. Those tend to do really well in their debut before quickly falling off, since the “seeing an anime in the theater” market isn’t huge in this country, but we’ll see.

After those is Tom Holland’s Uncharted, falling to $8 million in its fifth week, and then another new title on the charts: Ti West’s retro porn-themed horror movie X, which made $4.4 million. Not a ton, but A24 horror is back on the charts! X beat out longtime chart appearers Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Death On The Nile, which made (respectively) $4 million, $3.2 million, and $1.7 million. Of those, Dog has made the most money total, sitting at $54 million after five weeks. (Just kidding, No Way Home has made the most money, since it has made more money than most movies have ever made.)

Next is the final two newcomers of the top 10: The Outfit and The Kashmir Files. The former is a well-dressed gangster movie with Mark Rylance and the latter is an Indian drama. Both made about $1.5 million. A handful of newcomers fell outside of the top 10, like the Sandra Oh-starring Umma and Nadav Lapid’s Ahed’s Knee, but the latter only opened on one screen and neither of them made much money.

If you’d like to see their numbers anyway, they’re at Box Office Mojo. As for the top 10, here it is again in case you’re a search engine that likes lists or because you simply can’t be bothered to scroll back up.