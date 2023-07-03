10 best needle drops in The Bear season 2

The Bear’s Fak (Matty Matheson) really loves the Replacements. You can tell if you catch him in the background of episode five, if you strain to hear him, his vocals buried in the mix like it’s All Things Must Pass as he chats the electrician’s ear off. He’s like the kid in the back of the classroom with a booklet of Sharpie-ed CD-Rs, talking with his hands and desperate to have his opinions—which are his feelings, who he really is—heard. Validated. The kind today that would have manicured playlists, something for any vibe, for any of life’s moments.

The Bear is the television version of this person, this tendency, this compulsion. Season two’s needle drops seem scrupulously timed, mixed, chosen like a dish plated with tweezers. When Wilco hits, obviously, it’s “Handshake Drugs,” and we see busy mitts at Tweedy’s first mention of “hands.” When it’s Pearl Jam, it is “Come Back,” and the gas is back on, and so is the restaurant. It’s almost a bit much, a bit too completist. In a way maybe not previously seen since The Sopranos. The show is the delightful but overbearing music nerd you are glad to know to ask to deejay your wedding, or backyard cookout, or road trip. Or a late-night first kiss, in an empty kitchen at the end of that aforementioned episode, which is soundtracked, by, yes, the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

Here are our favorite such musical moments from The Bear’s second season.

