Season one hit like the song of the summer, popping up with a strut and assuming an instantaneous kind of anti-foodie foodist proto-punk Bourdain buzz. It was at once like the Superiority Burger of television. And if food is indeed the new rock n’ roll, sometimes The Bear is like watching live footage of peak early Stones, sweaty and swaggery, kinetic and frustrated and lowdown, with a single-take episode relentless in twitchy anxiety and menacing kitchen camaraderie so tight it frequently edges on violence. But then there is that heart: Mavis Staples singing “You are Not Alone”; Sydney at a diner with her dad; Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) 1,000-watt beaming with promotion pride on a chilly street on her way home. And then, maybe some sly relief: “It’s not your fault, it’s the mold’s.” And there is another needle drop, seamless, manipulative, sure, but with a certain cockiness and amble mostly irresistible. There is Carmy, all mussed hair and haphazard tattoos and devil-may-care damaged accoutrement. There’s even something to the way he smokes, a style distinctive to those in the service industry, at once both meditative and desperate.

In the wake of Bourdain, chefs have likely attained too high a status in the present culture of cool. But, turn down any urge for the show to be a Food Channel documentary and he’s impossible to deny: the poetry of someone hunched over, focused, whittling away the bullshit of the world to make something that makes a little sense. Or at least gives a second of good mouthfeel.

At the top of any list of food films is the 1996 Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub vehicle Big Night. It is a bittersweet ode to the messy restaurant sandwich of frustration, competition, familial bickering, the struggle for understanding, stunted artistry, business anxieties, the singular hope of magic and it all going just so, and goddamn Louis Prima showing up for dinner. This against the absurd and likely cacophony of it all going wrong. The Bear feels like a natural successor, joining that film near the top of the pantheon of such stories—that of the character study of a restaurant.

