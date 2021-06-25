The best comedy ensembles on TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC

Let’s get in a word of praise for Brooklyn Nine-Nine while it’s still eligible for this honor. Now heading into its final season, the show hasn’t weathered a change in networks and a tectonic shift in public sentiment toward policing on the merits of its cold opens and running gags alone. (Though its strengths in both areas are formidable.) Casting director Allison Jones is a master comedy chemist (she also put together the What We Do In The Shadows roomies), and her smarts, skills, and instincts gave Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg co-stars who could contrast, complement, and amplify their respective drama-honed gravitas and sketch-comedy dynamism: Joe Lo Truglio’s puppy-dog best-friend energy, Melissa Fumero in fastidious teacher’s pet mode, the fire-and-ice combo of human exclamation point Terry Crews and still-waters-running-deeply-enigmatic Stephanie Beatriz. The cast was even able to meet the challenge of Chelsea Peretti’s mid-series departure, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker confidently stepping up to fill the void left by the incomparable Gina Linetti. Just don’t tell Gina that Scully and Hitchcock have replaced her—that might kill her for real. [Erik Adams]