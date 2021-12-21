A.A. Dowd

1. The French Dispatch Of The Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

2. A Hero

3. West Side Story

4. The Disciple

5. Memoria

6. Red Rocket

7. Petite Maman

8. Procession

9. Violation

10. Days

11. Quo Vadis, Aida?

12. The Killing Of Two Lovers

13. There Is No Evil

14. Some Kind Of Heaven

15. I’m Your Man



Somewhere on the scale of unsentimental music-biz dramas like Whiplash and Inside Llewyn Davis lies Chaitanya Tamhane’s sobering portrait of an aspiring singer coming to the slow-motion realization that determination does not guarantee success. I’ve been beating the drum (or plucking the tanpura) for The Disciple since I saw it on last year’s festival circuit, and remain a little surprised that more of my colleagues didn’t fall as deeply for this Sisyphean antidote to inspirational follow-your-dreams pap. Were they insulted by the scene with the arrogant critic, one of the most witheringly accurate depictions of our kind the movies have yet offered?



I’m likewise baffled by the praise lavished on Kristen Stewart’s awkward, mannered performance as Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín biopic Spencer. Stewart’s gift as an actor is how effortlessly unaffected she often seems, which makes her strenuous, unconvincing labor to disappear into the role of another hounded target of the paparazzi an unfortunate outlier. The movie itself never stops feeling like a dramatic exercise; reserve some blame for screenwriter Steven Knight, relentlessly unpacking the themes of his film through painfully on-the-nose dialogue and competing metaphors.

At Sundance in January, critics dismissed Pascual Sisto’s spooky teen psychodrama as an empty Michael Haneke impersonation—an unflattering comparison the director himself courted through both his stylistic choices and how he framed them in the press notes. But look beyond the chilly remove of the camerawork and the central performance to the hidden allegorical depths of John And The Hole, which uses its bizarre premise—and an intriguing metatextual element—to explore the ways adults try (and fail) to prepare their children for the impossible plunge into adulthood.



Even as someone who adored the divisively abrupt ending to The Sopranos, I was excited to see David Chase return to the mobster-ruled New Jersey of his towering HBO series. Turns out he should have left it at that jarring cut to black: The Many Saints Of Newark is a crushing letdown, flattening all the funny, profane, complicated idiosyncrasies of its small-screen predecessor into a generic Scorsese-biting origin story, complete with SNL-grade younger iterations of the principle Sopranos cast and a frankly boring rush of jukebox crime-epic incident. Do stop believing.



Most welcome surprise: Malignant

In this case, the surprise is coming from inside the house. Which is to say, while I wouldn’t normally be shocked to enjoy a new James Wan thriller, the first hour or so of his latest convinced me that I was watching one of his weaker fright flicks—a curiously, uh, wan collection of cliched parlor tricks. And then Malignant goes… there, and suddenly even the boilerplate aspects of the film seem justified, as a way to lull the audience into false security before the true bugfuck movie hiding underneath bursts free, bloody and screaming.

