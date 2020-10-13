The best Prime Day deals for movies, TV, music, books, and comics

SALE! Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

Shopping for the holiday season will look a lot different this year for many reasons, but come hell or high water—and for better or worse—Amazon Prime Day was not going to be deterred. There are a more than 83,000 items on sale via the online retailer, which include a ton of apparel; home goods; and, for some reason, lots of bean-bag chairs. (That’s not a joke. There’s even one that’s “spicy lime” colored.)

Among the tens of thousands of items there were a few dozen movies, TV shows, albums, books, games, and comics that piqued our interest. While The A.V. Club may receive commissions for products purchased via affiliate links, the offerings on this list were selected independently by A.V. Club staffers and chosen because they are products we actually thought you may want to know about.

And if you’d prefer to shop local or direct from certain retailers, we also curated a list of our favorite independent retailers where we purchase our pop culture.

But if you’re partaking in Amazon Prime Day, here are the items we think are the most worthwhile.

TV

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $49.99



Cheers: The Complete Series - $61.41



Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Blu-ray] - $83.99



Game of Thrones: Complete Series (Blu-ray + Digital Copy) - $99.99



Hey Arnold!: The Ultimate Collection - $26.74



Kids In The Hall - The Complete Collection + Digital - $29.81



Mad Men: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray + Digital HD] - $89.99



Rocko’s Modern Life: The Complete Series (includes all-new collectible poster by Joe Murray) - $21.16



The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends: The Complete Series - $19.99



Drop Dead Diva - The Complete Series - $28.49



Movies

Back to the Future: The Complete Adventures [Blu-ray] (includes 64-page book Back to the Future: A Visual History) - $19.99



Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection (Mr. Smith Goes to Washington / Lawrence of Arabia / Dr. Strangelove / Gandhi / A League of Their Own / Jerry Maguire) + Digital [Blu-ray] - $89.45



Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures (Raiders of the Lost Ark / Temple of Doom / Last Crusade / Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) [Blu-ray] - $29.99



Inglourious Basterds 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set [Blu-ray] - $9.99



John Hughes Yearbook Collection (The Breakfast Club / Sixteen Candles / Weird Science) (Blu-ray + Digital HD) - $12.99



Mad Max High Octane Collection [Blu-ray] - $24.99



Mission: Impossible - 6 Movie Collection [Blu-ray + Digital] - $19.99



Steven Spielberg Director’s Collection (Jaws / E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial / Jurassic Park / The Lost World: Jurassic Park / Duel / The Sugarland Express / 1941 / Always) [Blu-ray] - $19.99



Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection [Blu-ray] - $69.99



Music

Derek & The Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs [2 CD 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition] - $18.45



Elton John, Diamonds [3 CD Box Set][Deluxe Edition] - $26.46



Stevie Wonder, At The Close Of A Century [4 CD Box Set] - $35.99



The Allman Brothers, The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings [6 CD] - $44.93



Rush, Permanent Waves (40th Anniversary) [3 LP] - $47.88



Books and Comics

Jon Klassen’s Hat Box - $26.35



Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation (Disney Editions Deluxe) - $27.47



The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts - $17.24



The Art of Super Mario Odyssey - $22.75



One Day at Disney: Meet the People Who Make the Magic Across the Globe (Disney Editions Deluxe) - $17.99



The Sandman Omnibus Vol. 2 - $65.59