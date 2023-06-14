The Blackening (2023) Trailer

One might think that The Blackening is a movie constructed to taunt white folks with a bunch of inside jokes their Black friends will have to explain. It is—but it’s also an introspective look at the genre through the eyes of African American creators, including screenwriters Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and Dewayne Perkins (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Another game the friends are forced to play demands they choose the “Blackest” among them. Given that the players range from the bi-racial Allison (Grace Byers) to the brown-skinned Trump voter to others with Black credibility issues, declarations of Blackness become debatable with deadly consequences.

Not everyone can survive a slasher flick because that wouldn’t be a slasher flick. The Blackening ensures that no Black person dies in a silly fashion which is, in itself, a commentary on the history of how such characters have been dispatched in these types of films. Black characters die in some uniquely humiliating ways in horror. One example would be the fate of the only Black principal character in 1989’s Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. Julius (Vincent Craig Dupree) is a young Black boxer who throws down with Jason in a man-to-slasher donnybrook. This is one of the proudest moments in horror cinema for African Americans until, after a few good blows, Julius gets his block knocked off—literally—after which a lot of Black folks left the theater. It was a sore spot in the Black community for years, making the Friday The 13th sequels verboten for a generation of African Americans.

In an America as socially stressed as it is today, The Blackening feels a lot like a BLM rally at the movie theater—the irony of which is not lost on Black people or our friends and allies. The movie is highly entertaining, while being oddly validating and very funny. It cleverly weaves the horror tropes that it rebukes right into the narrative. And it’s done without slipping into parody like the Scary Movie series, where similar notions are skewered more broadly and, with The Blackening now on the table, way less successfully.

The Blackening opens in theaters on June 16