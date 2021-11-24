After a lean start (WandaVision’s allure notwithstanding), the year in TV closes out strong this December with a combination of seasonal offerings and more evergreen fare. The beginning and middle of the month are packed with holiday specials, including new episodes of Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor on December 15. But Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow look much more likely to follow in Ted Lasso’s footsteps as great new additions to the Christmas canon.



The end of the year also brings tidings of exciting new series like Abbott Elementary, starring A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Quinta Brunson, and the engaging New York-based comedy of Harlem. The post-apocalyptic scenario of Station Eleven stands in stark contrast with all the revelry, which will ramp back up at the end of the month with the arrival of The Book Of Boba Fett. And, for those who have waited patiently for more episodic stories of Sex And The City, HBO Max’s And Just Like That… waits to be unwrapped.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.