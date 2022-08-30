Another family member seems to have been pushed out of The Conners’ house. After losing its star to racist controversy–remember when this was Roseanne Barr’s show?—another actor from the original cast is taking a bow, and not altogether willingly. TVLine first reported that Michael Fishman, who plays the youngest Conner sibling DJ, will not return for the sitcom’s fifth season.

In a new statement to People, Fishman says that “it has been my honor to play DJ Conner.” The lengthy missive reads a bit like a cover letter for someone newly unemployed, highlighting career achievements: “I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey,” he writes. Then there are the personal qualities he brings to the table: “I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production.” Plus, there’s mention of his upward trajectory in directing several episodes, thus “propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities.”

Most interestingly, he indicated it was not his choice to walk away. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop,” he shares. “I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”



Advertisement

According to TVLine, DJ’s daughter (played by Rey) will remain a series regular, and “the door has been left open” for the character of DJ to return. Yet Fishman’s statement doesn’t make it sound like he’ll be walking through that door any time soon. “Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues,” he writes. “I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work.”