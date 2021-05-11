An actual stone head in an actual hidden temple Photo : MOYSES ZU-IGA/AFP via Getty Images

Good news, ‘90s kids: The boomers are dead and you will live forever! The world will bend to your will! All of culture is targeted toward you! You are like gods and everyone older or younger than you is a worm!

Here’s some more good news, ‘90s kids: The CW is making a new version of classic Nickelodeon… game show(?) Legends Of The Hidden Temple, but unlike the original version with its dumb kid contestants who were frustratingly bad at every aspect of the show, this one will feature grown-up contestants—like you! A press release describes this as a “supersized, adult version” of the series, with several beloved aspects of the original show (specifically Olmec the talking head, some of the physical challenges, and the classic team names) returning. The show will also apparently be set in a jungle rather than a TV studio, with “tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line.” Bigger than a Nintendo Entertainment System? Bigger than a remote control car? We’ll believe it when we see it, CW. Also, if this all sounds familiar, Quibi was trying to put together a grown-up version of Legends Of The Temple last year, but that was before the service got carried off by Temple Guards.

For those who are too old or too young to remember the old series, Legends Of The Hidden Temple was a multi-stage competition where teams competed in an elaborate physical challenge, then a listening comprehension-based trivia competition (where talking head Olmec would read a historical story and then host Kirk Fogg would ask questions about it), then another physical challenge. Whichever team won that challenge would have to go through the temple and retrieve a lost treasure related to the story, completing little puzzles that seemed very easy on TV and avoiding the hidden Temple Guards (who would jump out and kill the contestants if they went through the wrong door).