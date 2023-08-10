The Emmys are officially getting punted to January 2024

Well, it’s official: The 2023 Emmy Awards will now be the Very Early 2024 Emmy Awards, instead, as Fox announced this morning that the annual broadcast has been punted to January 15, 2024. Amazingly, the press release announcing the move somehow avoided even a single mention of the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes, a.k.a., the very obvious reasons the Emmys won’t be landing in their regular September resting spot this year, and will i nstead be taking up space o n Martin Luther King Jr. Day, smack in the dead of winter.

Fox, which is set to broadcast the next iteration of the awards s how, announced the news this morning in a joint statement with the Television Academy. The announcement comes two weeks after news broke that the Academy had quietly told vendors not to expect to be working on the show this fall; at the time, Fox was reportedly pushing for a January 2024 delay date, and apparently got its way. The brief press release issued this morning does state that the show will be “ broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast,” and, like… we’ll see, huh? The WGA strike has, after all, just entered its 100th day with no sign of budging, and it remains a very open question of how the Emmys could possibly proceed while a large proportion of its honorees are on strike.

Advertisement

Clock’s ticking, though: Awards season is already ridiculously crowded, schedule-wise —to the point that this move already puts the Emmys after the Golden Globes, which are currently set to run on January 7. (That’ll put them in direct competition with the Creative Arts Emmys, which will run the weekend before the Primetime Emmys, and, see? It’s already getting messy and complicated.) As yet, no host or presenter has been announced for the Emmys, for what are likely to be pretty obvious reasons.