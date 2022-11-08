Emily Blunt’s prestige TV moment is night with Prime Video’s The English, premiering November 11, 2022. The English actor in The English stars as English character Lady Cornelia Locke alongside Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in this “epic chase Western.” Writer-director Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising), helms the “uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”

In this exclusive clip, Eli has recently been the reluctant hero for Cornelia, despite telling her that the near-attack she faced was “your business, not mine.” But Cornelia sees an opportunity in Eli—or more accurately, a sign. “This is a lock of my son’s hair,” she explains of the locket around her neck. “It got me this far, and now I’ve met you.” Eli isn’t impressed by her damsel-in-distress helplessness. “Difference between what you need and what you want is what you can put on a horse,” he begrudgingly advises. (Fans of the thing where a character in a movie or television show says the name of the movie or television show will like his other piece of advice, which is, “Go back to English.”)

The English | Thank You | Pre

However, luck is on her side that they’re traveling in the same direction, and her big ol’ pile of money doesn’t hurt, either. Rest assured that the gruff Eli does not abandon Cornelia. Instead, they embark together on a journey that will bring them closer together while also putting them in the path of “increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.”

The trailer for the series promises bloodshed and revenge as the pair become entangled with a Wyoming sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) in “a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders.” And Blunt’s damsel in distress act seems to dissolve quickly enough, as she’s seen wielding a gun as well as a bow and arrow and promising the death of her child’s murderer. Seems like she’ll make it in the wild west after all.