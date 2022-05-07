Are you really making the most out of your Amazon Prime subscription? Sure, you’ve got paper towels and cat litter coming in like clockwork. But if you’re not regularly combing through the service’s streaming catalog, then you’re missing out on hundreds of hours of killer TV. Since getting into the original-content game, Prime Video has churned out some of the best series in streaming—award-winners like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus lesser known gems like Patriot. And then there’s all of the fantastic series on the platform from other networks—FX, Comedy Central, BBC One, you name it. So without further ado, here are the 22 best TV shows to stream right now on Prime.

This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on May 7, 2022. It will update monthly.