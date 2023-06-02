The Eric Andre Show | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim

While many of those pranks this season involve some clearly fake setups, and those being pranked seem fairly aware that this can in no way be real, others straight-up anger people, as when André enters a realtor’s open house as his “Ranch it up” character in neon raver gear with sky high shoes. (He’s typically seen squirting ranch dressing on things for folks on NYC streets.) He pesters the realtor, culminating in the arrival of a slew of party guests he has invited to party in the house before he decides whether to buy it. Then the cameras cut, and cartoon smoke is edited to look like it’s coming from the realtor’s ears. André has been physically beaten by prank victims before, and this seems like it could have been one of those times. The most obviously fake pranks are the silliest ones, and they often land best. In one particularly outlandish goof, André plays his established exterminator character who sprays every surface and food item in sight, eating the food as he goes, only to end up chasing a “queen fly” (definitely someone in a costume) who bursts through an office cabinet and scurries past as André calmly talks to the shrieking, laughing receptionist. It genuinely seems to bring joy, and a little thrill, to her day. As in his film Bad Trip, others of his pranks highlight the best in people as well, their willingness to help an addled stranger in need.

Honestly, this show can be a little much at times. Dick and poop jokes, gross-out humor, and simulated sex acts abound. However, with its rapid-fire pacing and quick runtime (around 10 minutes per episode, in classic Adult Swim fashion), the jokes you don’t like are over quickly, and there are many big belly-laughs to be had. Conan O’Brien has heralded André as carrying the torch of silly comedy as O’Brien has moved to the podcast format, and André himself has said, on Conan’s podcast, that his sweet spot is when his highly intelligent writing staff channels their inner third grader to craft perfectly stupid jokes. The absurd highlight of this season comes when a character known as the FRIDGE KEEPER comes to co-host in the final episode. The press release describes him as “mysterious,” but it’s exactly what it sounds like: a Tales From The Crypt-style puppet who lives in a freezer and pops out to make puns or rap about himself. The conceit of this episode in general is ridiculous. It’s a “Cold Episode,” because since they’re “union now” they’re contractually obligated to film a cold episode(?). Of course it makes no sense. It’s The Eric Andre Show! That’s what they’re all about: peak strangeness and having fun, and it’s worth a watch. We mean, it’s just 10 minutes, right?

The Eric Andre Show season six premieres June 4 on Adult Swim