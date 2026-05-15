Let's see if The Expendabelles makes it to the screen this time The all-female companion to The Expendables is once again trying to get off the ground.

For nearly 15 years, there’s been talk of an all-female spinoff of The Expendendables, titled The Expendabelles. This, obviously, has not happened yet, but after 2023’s Expend4bles bombed, Eclectic Pictures and Hollywood Ventures Group are once again ginning up support for the project at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This would be a reimagined version of the previous pitch, though keeping the Expendabelles title, and will now be an “origin story set in the late 1990s during the height of Y2K-era tension and geopolitical uncertainty.” (Not for nothing, the late 1990s sounds like one of the least geopolitically uncertain periods of the past 50 years, but we’ll see what they do with it.) Filmmakers call the new project “a stylized, action-driven cinematic event designed to expand the mythology of the franchise while standing firmly on its own” in an interview with THR.