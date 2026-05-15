Let's see if The Expendabelles makes it to the screen this time

The all-female companion to The Expendables is once again trying to get off the ground.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 15, 2026 | 11:25am
Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Expendabelles
Let's see if The Expendabelles makes it to the screen this time

For nearly 15 years, there’s been talk of an all-female spinoff of The Expendendables, titled The Expendabelles. This, obviously, has not happened yet, but after 2023’s Expend4bles bombed, Eclectic Pictures and Hollywood Ventures Group are once again ginning up support for the project at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This would be a reimagined version of the previous pitch, though keeping the Expendabelles title, and will now be an “origin story set in the late 1990s during the height of Y2K-era tension and geopolitical uncertainty.” (Not for nothing, the late 1990s sounds like one of the least geopolitically uncertain periods of the past 50 years, but we’ll see what they do with it.) Filmmakers call the new project “a stylized, action-driven cinematic event designed to expand the mythology of the franchise while standing firmly on its own” in an interview with THR

Of course, this is only one iteration of an idea that has been kicking around for a while. By 2012, there were two competing versions of the project in development, one with Gina Carano and one from Legally Blonde writers Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith. The latter seemed to make it further in the process; at one point, that one was said to be about a team of female mercenaries who pose as high-end call girls to save a nuclear scientist. However, that one stalled out, not because of the whole high-end call girl thing, but because by 2022, Millennium Films’ Jeffrey Greenstein said “that project was always trying to find a way to justify why we’d have a woman team.” And this was after Oceans 8! Given that all-male action teams rarely, if ever, seem to have to justify themselves, we’d respectfully suggest that you might be thinking about The Expendabelles too hard.

 
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