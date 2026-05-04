The Four Seasons heads to Italy in season 2 trailer

The show created by Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, and Lang Fisher returns later this month.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 4, 2026 | 11:42am
Image courtesy of Netflix
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The Four Seasons heads to Italy in season 2 trailer

If you have a TV show named for a hotel chain, it seems the second season has to take place, at least partially, in Italy. It happened in The White Lotus, and now it’s happening in The Four Seasons. Of course, that’s not a lot, but it’s interesting it happened twice. It’s still far less than the amount of times Danny thanked God he didn’t have children before the events of The Four Seasons‘ second season, which we hear is about 60 times—still, to him, not that many. 

The official synopsis for season is: 

Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy.

This season will also see Fey and Domingo direct an episode, each, along with co-creators and writers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield taking the directorial reins. The Four Seasons returns to Netflix on May 28 with eight 30 minute episodes.

 
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