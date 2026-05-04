The Four Seasons heads to Italy in season 2 trailer The show created by Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, and Lang Fisher returns later this month.

If you have a TV show named for a hotel chain, it seems the second season has to take place, at least partially, in Italy. It happened in The White Lotus, and now it’s happening in The Four Seasons. Of course, that’s not a lot, but it’s interesting it happened twice. It’s still far less than the amount of times Danny thanked God he didn’t have children before the events of The Four Seasons‘ second season, which we hear is about 60 times—still, to him, not that many.

