Back in 2007, Pras Michael told All Hip Hop that there’d be a “better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and George W. Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion.” He added that it’d take “an act of God to change [Lauryn Hill].” A lot has changed since then—to say the least—because now The Fugees are reuniting for the 25th anniversary of The Score.



Advertisement

This surprise reunion tour kicks off immediately, with the first show being on Wednesday, September 22 in an undisclosed location in New York City that’s described in the press release as “an intimate pop-up.” The rest of the tour begins on November 22, including stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, D.C., London, Paris, and Nigeria. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24.

Hill says in a statement, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history... I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean adds, “As I celebrate 25 years with The Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”



This is the second time The Fugees have reunited. The group first disbanded in 1997, with the members focusing on their solo careers; they reunited in 2004, only to go their separate ways again in 2006.

The Fugees — 2021 tour dates:

09-22 New York City, NY - Venue TBC

11-02 Chicago, IL - United Center

11-07 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11-12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11-18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11-21 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

11-26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11-28 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

11-04 Paris, France - La Defense Arena

11-06 London, England - The O2

Date TBC: Nigeria - Venue TBC

12-18 Ghana - Venue TBC