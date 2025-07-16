A Furry Detective gets a fursona origin story in exclusive clip from new true crime series The Furry Detective: Unmasking A Monster hits AMC+ on Thursday, July 17.

Furries have made some great strides over the last 20 years. Going from misunderstood subculture to an essential part of the Tumblr experience, furries have been the subject of cultural investigations before, but what about crime scene investigations? Now, the colorful and eccentric subculture is finally the subject of its own true-crime docu-series, The Furry Detectives.

In Sundance TV and AMC+‘s new four-part true crime miniseries, The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster, a crew of amateur investigators known as “The Furvengers” investigates a series of horrific crimes against animals in their community. In this exclusive clip, one of the investigators, Patch O’Furr, a professional animator and the founder of Dogpatch Press, removes the mask and gives his fursona an origin story.