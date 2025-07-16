A Furry Detective gets a fursona origin story in exclusive clip from new true crime series

The Furry Detective: Unmasking A Monster hits AMC+ on Thursday, July 17.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 16, 2025 | 10:00am
Courtesy of AMC+
Furries have made some great strides over the last 20 years. Going from misunderstood subculture to an essential part of the Tumblr experience, furries have been the subject of cultural investigations before, but what about crime scene investigations? Now, the colorful and eccentric subculture is finally the subject of its own true-crime docu-series, The Furry Detectives.

In Sundance TV and AMC+‘s new four-part true crime miniseries, The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster, a crew of amateur investigators known as “The Furvengers” investigates a series of horrific crimes against animals in their community. In this exclusive clip, one of the investigators, Patch O’Furr, a professional animator and the founder of Dogpatch Press, removes the mask and gives his fursona an origin story.

Here’s the synopsis:

A riveting true crime docu-series, The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the “Furry Zoosadist Leaks,” which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior. The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks. Navigating the line between amateur sleuthing and official police investigation, the Furry Detectives exposed a ring of animal abusers, fought for victims, and defended their community from the evil within.

Directed by Cocaine Island director Theo Love, the show was produced by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster starts investigating on July 17.

 
