After hallucinations of historical figures, many pristine court outfits, and five bombastic seasons, The Good Fight plans to tap out after its sixth season. As revealed in the recently released trailer, the Paramount+ legal drama will be ending with the upcoming season, premiering on the streaming platform in September .



As a grandiose choir chants in a foreboding manner, we see a succession of shots that imply the end is nigh in more ways than one. “This isn’t a f***ing law show,” reads a message on the screen . So we can probably expect some more legal chaos mixed in with real-life mayhem to appear in the series’ final wrap- up.

Debuting in 2017 as a spin-off series to the Emmy Award-winning CBS legal drama The Good Wife, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as criminal defense lawyer Diane Lockhart as she joins a new law firm after losing all of her savings from a Ponzi scheme. The series’ sixth season cast includes Audra McDonald (Private Practice), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) John Slattery (Mad Men), Sarah Steele (The To-Do List), Michael Boatman (The Good Wife), Nyambi Nyambi, and Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), along with returning guest stars Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety, The Good Fight showrunners Robert and Michelle King reveal how the 10-episode final season will coincide with the fifth season’s exploration of rising extremist violence in the U.S. and its impact on the show’s law firm.

“It’s civil war these days and it’s more than just a metaphor for the law firm. There’s rioting in the streets of Chicago and they are surrounded,” says Michelle King. “How do you conduct your business—the business of justice—in the midst of that?”

G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

We’ll have to see how the firm of Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad deal with all the disarray when the series premieres on Paramount+ September 8.