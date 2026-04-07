A24 sends out The Invite for Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde's tense dinner party
The first trailer for the Sundance favorite displays some inter- and intra-couple squabbling.Image courtesy of A24
You know when you go to your couple friends’ place and it’s clear they’ve just had some massive fight just before you walked in, and now they’re pretending that everything is fine? That’s the vibe in the first trailer for The Invite, which A24 debuted this morning. Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen’s characters, at first, seem at each other’s throats, but the addition of Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz may be enough to bring them back together, even if it’s at the expense of that other couple.
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