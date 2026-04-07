A24 sends out The Invite for Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde's tense dinner party

You know when you go to your couple friends’ place and it’s clear they’ve just had some massive fight just before you walked in, and now they’re pretending that everything is fine? That’s the vibe in the first trailer for The Invite, which A24 debuted this morning. Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen’s characters, at first, seem at each other’s throats, but the addition of Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz may be enough to bring them back together, even if it’s at the expense of that other couple.

Otherwise, the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about where these squabbles are coming from. A plot synopsis for the film simply reads: “Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?”

What we do know, however, is that The Invite attracted a ton of positive attention at Sundance earlier this year, with A24 beating out five other potential distributors for rights to the film. In addition to starring, Wilde also directed The Invite, which comes from a screenplay by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The Invite opens in theaters on June 26.