“He has made up the most insane narrative,” Kim tells Kris Jenner in one of the brief clips of the trailer where she addresses West. “We stay silent through all the lies.”

Although Kim hasn’t stayed completely silent on Kanye over the past few months— she condemned hate speech after Kanye tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3" on the Jewish community, and has addressed his tirades against her social media presence before—she’s not wrong in noting the limited ways in which she’s addressed Kanye’s behavior. When the heir apparent of the definitive famous family of my generation—true American royals forged in the fire of the mid-2000s tabloid news cycle and sepia-toned sex tapes, for whom the limit to the trend cycle doesn’t exist—doesn’t have an on-camera plan of attack, something shifts. The Kardashians’ audience no longer tunes in to keep up with the family; instead, the allure of a third season is all about keeping up with what they haven’t caught up to, reckoning the narrative we have with the one we’re eager to see crafted before our eyes.

From the moment Kim and Kanye hopped on that “Bound 2" bike together, few celebrity couples have generated attention on such a massive scale and left the divide between who is the more famous one and who is the less famous, who is the driver and who is the passenger, more indistinguishable. Now, with Kanye largely silent, the onus falls on Kim to find out: what does reckoning with the ills of the spotlight (fame, wealth, power, etc.) look like, when you’ve rarely spent a moment outside of it?

Sure, West’s unapologetic foray into blatant bigotry can’t be blamed on the breathless media coverage of his statements (and statements like his), but that didn’t exactly help. Nobody can speak to the experience of constant surveillance quite like Kim, but it also leaves her uniquely unfit to tell a story of her marriage and its dissolution unencumbered by the content it begot, the news dailies and Instagram posts and TikTok theories and blurry paparazzi photos. Kim certainly doesn’t owe audiences a deeper mining of her relationship, but even if she did, how much left would there be to offer? Sometimes, what you see really is what you get.