Another one of Kanye “Ye” West’s professional relationships has officially become unofficial: Attorneys from law firm Greenberg Traurig say they’ve located Ye to drop him as a client after previously stating they had “exhausted all methods” of contacting the artist , Billboard reports. As of this writing, representatives from Greenberg Traurig have not responded to The A.V. Club’s request for comment.

“The address at which Ye was personally served is not one that is publicly affiliated with Ye or his businesses, but one that Ye nonetheless frequents,” the lawyers wrote in a court filing, per Billboard. “The location also appears to be primarily used by persons and entities not affiliated with Ye or his businesses.”

The formal filing arrives just a month after the same attorneys asked a judge to allow them to run notices in local Los Angeles newspapers announcing their professional split from Ye after failing to locate him. The measure would’ve been extraordinary to say the least— but now, it’s one that won’t be needed.

Advertisement

“On January 18, 2023, an attorney based in California contacted my firm advising that he would be representing ‘Ye on some of his legal matters,’” Nina D. Boyajian, an attorney for Greenberg Traurig, says of the event that ultimately got the firm in contact with Ye. “During the course of several emails and a phone call with this attorney, I requested that he coordinate personal service of the Order on Ye. On February 1, 2023, the attorney referenced above emailed me the executed Certificate of Service.” A signed document obtained by Billboard indicates that West was served on January 27.

Neither the name of West’s new legal representation nor the place he was finally located were disclosed in public documents. The A.V. Club has reached out to his representation for comment.

