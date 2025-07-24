The Last Frontier teaser delivers a plane crash and prison break all in one

The Apple TV Plus thriller will dump viewers into the Alaskan wilderness October 10.

By Emma Keates  |  July 24, 2025 | 11:23am
Photo: Apple TV+
Getting bored of series that are just about one thing? You’re in luck! Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier seems like it will essentially be four thrillers for the price of one: a plane crash show, a prison break, a conspiracy plot, and a wilderness survival series, all in one slim, 10-episode package. Need further proof? Here’s the logline: “The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

A short teaser released by the streamer today shows off two of those threads: the plane crash and the prison break. If the plot summary didn’t convey it enough already, it certainly seems like this will be an intense, full throttle ride. 

The series was co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, whose previous credits include The Blacklist and The Call. In addition to Clarke, it also stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard. It also features Simone Kessell, who should already be well-versed in plane crashes (and murder, for that matter) from her time playing Lottie in Yellowjackets.

The first two episodes of The Last Frontier crash land on Apple TV+ October 10, followed by new episodes every Friday. The streamer also released some first look images for the series, which you can check out below:

The Last Frontier

 
