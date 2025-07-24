The Last Frontier teaser delivers a plane crash and prison break all in one The Apple TV Plus thriller will dump viewers into the Alaskan wilderness October 10.

Getting bored of series that are just about one thing? You’re in luck! Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier seems like it will essentially be four thrillers for the price of one: a plane crash show, a prison break, a conspiracy plot, and a wilderness survival series, all in one slim, 10-episode package. Need further proof? Here’s the logline: “The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

A short teaser released by the streamer today shows off two of those threads: the plane crash and the prison break. If the plot summary didn’t convey it enough already, it certainly seems like this will be an intense, full throttle ride.