Hawkeye (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Marvel’s Phase Four is back with another live-action TV show post-What If...? Jeremy Renner reprises his movie role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye for the series, which will introduce his protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The two must work together to confront enemies from Clint’s past such as Endgame’s Ronin. Linda Cardellini reprises her role as Laura, and the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Zahn McClarnon, Brian D’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox as Echo. Rumor has it that Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) also arrives to exact revenge on Clint for her sister Natasha’s death. It’s going to be a busy six episodes, huh? Hawkeye premieres with two new outings, with the remaining four released every week. Caroline Siede will do the weekly recaps, and keep an eye out for Sam Barsanti’s Spoiler Space about the show.

Regular coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Saved By The Bell (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): “If you have not already been watching this show, it is sort of hard to overstate how strange it is. It takes stock character types (the cool troublemaker, the overachieving good girl, the mean popular girl), then drops them into a universe where the rules of logic and physics don’t exactly apply. It’s also very, very funny, and in the second season proves even more willing to embrace its bizarre universe.” Here’s Lisa Weidenfeld’s complete review of Peacock’s second season of its Saved By The Bell reboot. Yes, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mario Lopez are all in the cast.

Hanna (Amazon Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.): “The grand finale of Hanna seems rote, a paint-by-number that has been hastily sketched. Esmé Creed-Miles is effective in Hanna’s silent moments, whether plotting against hapless captors or staring down a rival combatant; over three seasons, she’s grown as a physical performer, going from plot-armored practitioner of waif-fu to a believable brawler capable of driving a corkscrew through a man’s chest.” Read Laura Bogart’s review of Hanna’s third and final season.

City Of Angels, City Of Death (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): For true-crime aficionados, ABC News’ six-part limited series focuses on the hunt for over 20 serial killers in Los Angeles in the ’70s and ’80s, including the Sunset Strip Killer, the Freeway Killer, and the Hillside Strangler. The show features interviews with retired law enforcement officers, forensic experts, eyewitnesses, and survivors as they all grappled with multiple investigations in what became known as the “serial killer capital of the world.”

Season’s streamings

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Michael Dowse, this holiday film stars Neil Patrick Harris, June Diane Raphael, Steve Zahn, David Cross, and Winslow Fegley. Set in the late 1980s, it follows a young Jake Doyle who plans to get a Nintendo Entertainment System before everyone else for the holidays.

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Gil Kenan directs this British fantasy film based on Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name. It reimagines the story of Father Christmas as Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets off in search of his father in the snowy white north. Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Toby Jones, and Maggie Smith round out the cast.