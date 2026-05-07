Lizzy Caplan joins The Morning Show's zoo crew
Entering its fifth season, Apple TV's strangest drama is getting a new Broadway theater director played by Lizzy Caplan.Photo by: Kareem Wilder
Lizzy Caplan will be the next celebrity to breathe in The Morning Show‘s Emmy-winning gas leak. Joining the fifth season of what The A.V. Club calls “one of the most insane shows in recent times,” Caplan will play what every morning news operation needs: a passionate and uncompromising Broadway theater director named Gwen. It’s unclear if she’ll be a guest star or a recurring player on the series, but she’s in fine company. In addition to Caplan, Apple is also bringing in Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, and Sean Hayes. No word if Daniels will be reprising the role of The Newsroom‘s Will McAvoy.
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