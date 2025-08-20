Reese Witherspoon investigates a cover-up after committing one in The Morning Show season 4 trailer
Alex (Jennifer Aniston) struggles to control her new news fiefdom when the series returns September 17 on Apple TV+.Photo courtesy Apple TV+
“I’m a firm believer in second chances,” Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson declares at the beginning of the trailer for the fourth season of The Morning Show. It’s a convenient position to take, given how the last time we saw her she was turning herself in for tampering with the evidence of her brother’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Did she get one of those handy pardons from President Trump that allowed her to return to work? How is anyone supposed to trust a journalist who would participate in something so dishonest? And does Bradley not see the irony in her next big story being about a cover-up?