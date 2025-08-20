Reese Witherspoon investigates a cover-up after committing one in The Morning Show season 4 trailer

“I’m a firm believer in second chances,” Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson declares at the beginning of the trailer for the fourth season of The Morning Show. It’s a convenient position to take, given how the last time we saw her she was turning herself in for tampering with the evidence of her brother’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Did she get one of those handy pardons from President Trump that allowed her to return to work? How is anyone supposed to trust a journalist who would participate in something so dishonest? And does Bradley not see the irony in her next big story being about a cover-up?

The fourth season of The Morning Show “opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three,” according to the season synopsis. “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups—who can you trust?” (Surely, not Bradley Jackson.) “And how can you know what’s actually real?”

While Bradley tries to redeem herself from her massive mistake, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is just trying to keep her new, female-forward venture on the rails. That’ll be difficult if someone is actually trying to set her up, a suspicion Alex voices to her dad (Jeremy Irons) in the trailer. In typical Alex fashion, she’s also got some messy romantic drama going on; last season, she betrayed her billionaire boyfriend Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), and he’s still hanging around to watch her next move. Meanwhile, she’s got an antagonistic relationship with provocative podcaster Brodie (Boyd Holbrook), whom she wishes she could fire—until later in the trailer, when they appear to be getting pretty cozy. And of course there’s always Cory (Billy Crudup), who certainly hasn’t dropped his own power plays despite apparently getting pushed out by Alex’s scheming. Will we finally see Cory and Bradley get together this season? We’ll have to wait until The Morning Show returns September 17 on Apple TV+.