The Morning Show hosts might not want to face their reflections in season 4 teaser
The newsy Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returns on September 17.Photo courtesy Apple TV+
Our nation’s most gonzo morning show hosts, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) finally return to Apple TV+ on September 17. But things have already changed immensely since the last time they were on our screens in 2023. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups—who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?” the season four synopsis questions. That paranoia is reflected—quite literally—in the new Morning Show teaser (below), in which Alex and Bradley are haunted by echoes of themselves and of their closest collaborators.