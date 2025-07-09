The Morning Show hosts might not want to face their reflections in season 4 teaser

Our nation’s most gonzo morning show hosts, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) finally return to Apple TV+ on September 17. But things have already changed immensely since the last time they were on our screens in 2023. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups—who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?” the season four synopsis questions. That paranoia is reflected—quite literally—in the new Morning Show teaser (below), in which Alex and Bradley are haunted by echoes of themselves and of their closest collaborators.

Of course there’s Chip (Mark Duplass) and Cory (Billy Crudup), but there’s also Alex’s billionaire ex Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), warning Alex about the price of being in charge. And among the familiar faces are some brand-new ones, like Boyd Holbrook (A Complete Unknown) as the “popular and provocative podcaster and talk show host” Brodie (“This place isn’t warm and fuzzy, it’s a snake pit,” he says) and Marion Cotillard’s “savvy operator from a storied European family” Celine Dumont (“I like to know who’s an ally and who’s a liability,” is her line). So you can bet that the behind-the-scenes scheming on the business side of UBA is still a factor, but it seems The Morning Show is also going to make contact with the manosphere. (By the way, isn’t it convenient that President Donald Trump gave Bradley’s brother an out by pardoning everyone involved with January 6 IRL after he turned himself in to the feds on the show?)

Beyond that, we don’t know much about the fourth season of The Morning Show, and the stars have kept their teases vague. “It’s a wild ride,” Karen Pittman recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are going to be in New York and Europe in September. We are taking the story much wider, I feel like, than we’ve ever taken it before. I’m so excited to be a part of the story that they’re telling in season four. A lot happens with Mia. She goes for it. A lot happens for a lot of people.” Well, that’s one way to sum up a TV show, huh? Star and executive producer Aniston told People last week, “We’re still in post-production, but I think it’s shaping up. It’s really good, it’s really suspenseful.”